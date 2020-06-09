Plan a trip to Soaring Eagle Casino and Resort

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Soaring Eagle Casino and Resort has re-opened its doors! But if you head to Mount Pleasant, there are many new regulations in place. They put together a short video for us – take a look!

Here are some of the new procedures:

Social distancing markers have been placed on the floor

Visitors will need to undergo a brief health check & get a temperature scan

Guests are highly encouraged to wear masks at all times when they’re not in the water (it has been suggested that a cloth mask way work best in the environment)

Tubes will not be used in the Lazy River, single-person tubes will be the only option for Loons Loop

Rock climbing wall is out of service

The Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort is open to the pubic as well. All guests will be required to wear masks and staff members will provide you with one if you don’t have one. Infrared cameras will perform temperature checks at primary guest and team member entrances. Additional hand sanitizer will be available, gaming chips will be sanitized regularly and playing cards will be replaced more frequently.

Some areas will remain closed – many of the restaurants, like Aurora Buffet, Siniikaung, Isabellas, and Water Lily, are closed along with valet service, shuttle service, the spa and salon, the pool/hot tub areas, poker games, tour bus groups and concerts.

For information about which concerts are completely cancelled and which ones will posibbily be rescheduled, visit the Soaring Eagle Facebook.

More details at SoaringEagleCasino.com and SoaringEagleWaterPark.com.