GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – We’re all getting geared up for summer with all this warm weather and at Soaring Eagle Casino and Resort, that only means one thing – outdoor concerts! They’ve got 10 great outdoor shows planned and the first one is one that will take some of our audience members back. It’s New Kids on the Block Mixtape Tour featuring Salt-N-Pepa, En Vogue, and Rick Astley on Thursday, June 23rd. Also on the list for the year’s outdoor shows is The Black Crowes with Stone Temple Pilots on Saturday, July 9th and Chris Stapleton on Thursday, July 21st. Journey on their Freedom Tour is coming to Soaring Eagle on Friday, August 5th, too!

If you’re headed up for a concert or to visit the casino, resort or waterpark and are looking for a place to stay, they’ve got an upscale RV Park with 67 sites right on a 42-acre lake. As schools get out around West Michigan, it’s a great time to get out and explore all the fun at the Soaring Eagle Waterpark and what a fun place to maybe celebrate summer birthdays. This weekend, they’re celebrating World Environmental Day, happening on June 5th. This weekend, there’s Earth-focused crafts and activities and two great movies, “The Lorax” and “Wall-E.”

You can get tickets to any of those shows and check out what’s happening at the casino or waterpark or even book a stay at SoaringEagleCasino.com.

