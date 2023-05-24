GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — We officially welcome summer this weekend and a place like Bay Pointe will be busy and full of exciting events, including its summer concert series, which kicks off on May 31.

It also has new lodging packages to enhance your family’s getaway, and prime dates remaining for lakefront business meetings and special events.

Bay Pointe is an award-winning, full-service resort nestled along the south shore of Gun Lake. The resort features Bay Pointe Bar & Grille, an assortment of lodging, indoor and outdoor event and entertainment venues, a boat docking, and access to beautiful Gun Lake. Whether planning a family escape, a dreamy wedding weekend, or a productive and inspiring corporate event, Bay Pointe provides extraordinary experiences not found elsewhere. Bay Pointe has recently expanded with the addition of its Waterfront Room, four new cottages, and it is currently remodeling its lakefront pavilion.

Bay Pointe

11456 Marsh Road – Shelbyville

1-888-GUN-LAKE

BayPointeInn.com

Sponsored by Bay Pointe.