GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – If a ski getaway is on your list of things to do this winter, we’ve got the perfect place for you and if it’s not on your list, it may be after you see this next story! Treetops Resort is a place that has it all in Northern Michigan: downhill and cross country skiing, snowboarding, extreme tubing, snowshoeing, the list goes on! This winter season they’re adding new things to make it extra fun, and extra affordable for everyone to come visit!

Treetops has introduced something called “Cool School,” offering an all-inclusive package that’s especially great for families, or groups of people and includes almost everything you need. Equipment, lessons, lodging, food, and more, are included.

>>>Take a look!

Treetops Resort

3962 Wilkinson Rd – Gaylord

(989) 732-6711

TreeTops.com

Sponsored by Treetops Resort.