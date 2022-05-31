GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – This is such a sweet time of the year, school is coming to an end, schedules are opening up and there is lots of warm weather to enjoy. Many of us are looking to fill our calendars with fun adventures and we have one for you today! Why not travel to the heart of our state – the Greater Lansing area, home to a beloved college town, East Lansing, and the campus of Michigan State University!

We teamed up with the folks at the Greater Lansing CVB to give you ideas for a couples getaway, or an adult weekend with friends! East Lansing has culture, sports, fun and education. The MSU campus is rich with experiences which are free or cost very little, so it won’t break the bank. If you’re looking for more adult getaway ideas, visit Lansing.org.

Sponsored by Greater Lansing CVB.