GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — We know families are always looking for fun and adventurous things to do in the summer, so how about a visit to Anderson & Girls Orchards and Zoo? The summer months are a great time to visit this family-run farm. There’s fresh fruit, homemade donuts and sweet treats, and a huge gift shop in the market. You can also see some of the stars of the farm: the animals in the zoo. The zoo has over 140 animals and you can visit them for free. Rachael stopped by to meet some of the new babies at the farm and experience all the fun Anderson & Girls has to offer.

Anderson & Girls Orchards

2985 N. Sheridan Road – Stanton

Open daily 9 am-6 pm

989-831-4228

AndersonAndGirls.com

Sponsored by Anderson & Girls Orchards.