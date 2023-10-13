GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD)- October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and there’s a special event taking place this weekend to help patients and their families. It’s called the Pinkn’ Patch Bash.
Their mission is to alleviate real-life challenges for breast cancer patients and their families so they can concentrate on healing. Their goal is to help breast cancer patients and their families with some of their most basic needs, such as:
- Laundry Services
- House Cleaning Services
- Transportation to Treatment & Beyond
- Lawn Care
- Fuel Cards
- Food/Groceries/Meal Delivery
- Beauty Products & Services
The Pinkn’ Patch Bash
Saturday, Oct. 14
11 a.m. -7 p.m.
Chicago Beef Joint – 822 Ottawa Ave NW
The Pinkn’ Patch Store
6965 S. Division Ave
Pinkn.org