GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD)- October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and there’s a special event taking place this weekend to help patients and their families. It’s called the Pinkn’ Patch Bash.

Their mission is to alleviate real-life challenges for breast cancer patients and their families so they can concentrate on healing. Their goal is to help breast cancer patients and their families with some of their most basic needs, such as:

Laundry Services

House Cleaning Services

Transportation to Treatment & Beyond

Lawn Care

Fuel Cards

Food/Groceries/Meal Delivery

Beauty Products & Services

The Pinkn’ Patch Bash

Saturday, Oct. 14

11 a.m. -7 p.m.

Chicago Beef Joint – 822 Ottawa Ave NW

The Pinkn’ Patch Store

6965 S. Division Ave

Pinkn.org