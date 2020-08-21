Pink Heart Day coming to Grand Rapids on September 10th

TRIGGER WARNING: Suicide

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – September 10th is National Suicide Prevention and Awareness Day. Today we talk to Vonnie Woodrick from iUnderstand and Doug Meijer about the initiative they’re working on together called Pink Heart Day.

For more information, visit iUnderstandLoveHeals.org.

Call the Suicide Prevention Hotline at 1.800.273.8255

If you’re thinking about suicide, are worried about a friend or loved one, or would like emotional support, the Lifeline network is available 24/7 across the United States.