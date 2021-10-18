Pine Rest is hosting open interviews every Tuesday starting October 26th through the rest of the year

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – We always like to inform you of career opportunities and we have a great one for you! Pine Rest Christian Mental Health Services is holding open interviews every Tuesday for the rest of year starting Tuesday, October 26. That’s right they’ll have those interviews every Tuesday from 10am til 3pm at the Postma Center – the Grand Rapids campus at 300 68th street.

They have job openings for RNs, LPNs, therapists, nurse technicians, clinical and administrative support, maintenance and more. All you have to do is show up, bring your resume and potentially get hired on the spot, you don’t need to even make an appointment.

You can get more details about specific positions and their benefits at PineRest.org/Careers.