GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) - It's back to school season, and for a lot students that means picking up an instrument for the first time, or not having an instrument in their hands all summer long.

If you're interested in delving into the world of music you can turn to our Expert, Meyer Music. We have Instrument Consultants Mady Steffen and Lindy Scripps-Hoekstra here with us.