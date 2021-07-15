Pick your own blueberries this summer at Bowerman Blueberries Farm Market!

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – If you’ve been apple picking in the fall, don’t miss your chance to go blueberry picking during the summer.

Jordan got the chance to visit a u-pick blueberry farm here in West Michigan, where the experience of picking your own berries is as sweet as the berries themselves! Today we’re taking you to Bowerman Blueberries Farm Market.

Bowerman Blueberries Farm Market

15793 James St. – Holland
Open Monday-Saturday, 7am-9pm
Sunday 9am-6pm
U-Pick: Monday-Saturday, 9am-8pm & Sunday 9am-5pm

