Pick your own blueberries this summer at Bowerman Blueberries Farm Market!

NBC Olympics will provide unprecedented coverage of the Opening Ceremony of the Tokyo Olympics on Friday, July 23, creating a full day of Olympic programming on NBC that culminates in what is always one of the most-watched nights in television with the primetime presentation of the Ceremony. The day will begin with the network’s first-ever live morning broadcast of an Opening Ceremony (LIVE STREAM LINK), followed by a special edition of TODAY with reaction and athlete interviews and then NBC’s first-ever Olympic Daytime show on the opening Friday of the Games.

The highly anticipated Tokyo Opening Ceremony will be the first major global gathering since the worldwide pandemic began last year. The NBC primetime broadcast will feature special coverage of Team USA, along with the performances, pageantry, and Parade of Nations, the heart of any Opening Ceremony, which will be especially meaningful this year. Coverage begins at 7:30 p.m. ET/4:30 p.m. PT on NBC, as well as the NBC Sports app and NBCOlympics.com (LIVE STREAM LINK).