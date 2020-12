GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – You have just a few days left to find that perfect gift! We found an awesome, locally-owned boutique with 4 locations in West Michigan. They even have an app so you can shop from home!

It’s a great spot for fashion, accessories and gifts – take a look!

Jean Marie’s

2320 Health Dr. SW – Bryon Center

212 Washington – Grand Haven

486 Chicago Dr. & 190 S. River – Holland

JeanMaries.com

Sponsored by Jean Marie’s.