Pick up a soup package and support Catholic Charities West Michigan’s ‘Soup’s On For All’ event!

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Mark your calendars for Catholic Charities West Michigan‘s Soup’s On For All event! Unfortunately, due to COVID-19, we can’t join together in person this year but you can still get the delicious food!

Jeff from Catholic Charities West Michigan joins us today.

Soup’s On For All

January 24-26

Soup Packages can be picked up between 3:30-6:30pm

God’s Kitchen (303 Division Ave)

Bowl painting will be offered during pick-up times (first come, first serve)

Silent Auction here

For more information, contact Amanda Stetson at astetson@ccwestmi.org or 616-240-2231