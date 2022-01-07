Pick up a soup package and support Catholic Charities West Michigan’s ‘Soup’s On For All’ event!

by: Jessica Jurczak

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Mark your calendars for Catholic Charities West Michigan‘s Soup’s On For All event! Unfortunately, due to COVID-19, we can’t join together in person this year but you can still get the delicious food!

Jeff from Catholic Charities West Michigan joins us today.

Soup’s On For All

January 24-26
Soup Packages can be picked up between 3:30-6:30pm
God’s Kitchen (303 Division Ave)
Bowl painting will be offered during pick-up times (first come, first serve)
Silent Auction here
For more information, contact Amanda Stetson at astetson@ccwestmi.org or 616-240-2231

