GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – If you’re looking for a fun activity that gets the whole family outside and lets you take home fresh, local produce, we have an idea! Bowerman Blueberries Farm Market allows you the experience of picking your own blueberries this summer! They’re located in Holland and we’re taking you to the farm today.

>>>Take a look!

Their U Pick Blueberries hours just started yesterday so come check them out! While you’re there, make sure to check out their farm market and their new Bowerman’s on 8th location in downtown Holland.

Bowerman Blueberries Farm Market

Farm Market Hours: Monday-Saturday, 8am-8pm & Sunday 9am-6pm

U-Pick Blueberry Hours: Monday-Saturday, 9am-7:45pm, Sunday 9am-5pm

15793 James St. – Holland

(616) 738-3099

Bowerman’s on 8th – 2 E 8th St.

RealBlueberries.com

Sponsored by Bowerman Blueberries Farm Market.