Physical therapy can help with lower back pain

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Lower back pain is the number 1 thing that physical therapists end up treating. Many people have misconceptions about the source of the pain and how to manage it in the long run.

Core strengthening with an emphasis on deep back muscles needs to be addressed if you want to manage your back pain in the long term.

Tom from Hulst Jepsen Physical Therapy stopped by to dive deeper into the topic and even his own personal story with lower back pain.

Hulst Jepsen Physical Therapy is the largest, 100% locally owned, independent physical therapy practice in West Michigan with 15 locations and 60+ physical therapists. They also offer FREE physical therapy consultations at all of their offices.

Sponsored by Hulst Jepsen Physical Therapy.