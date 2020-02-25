Physical activity can potentially prevent or control cancer

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – The American Cancer Society is conducting research to explain how physical activity can help to prevent or control cancer. Many people don’t get enough physical activity – either because they’re in pain or not sure where to start – but physical therapy can help with that.

Ivy Rehab / Northern Physical Therapy offers free screenings, with or without a referral from your doctor. They also do everything possible to offer appointments within 24 hours.

>>>Watch the video above for more information.

Call 616-997-6172 or visit IvyRehab.com for more details or to schedule an appointment.

Sponsored by Ivy Rehab / Northern Physical Therapy.