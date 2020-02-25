Closings & Delays
There is currently 1 active closing. Click for more details.

Physical activity can potentially prevent or control cancer

eightWest

by: eightWest Staff

Posted: / Updated:

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – The American Cancer Society is conducting research to explain how physical activity can help to prevent or control cancer. Many people don’t get enough physical activity – either because they’re in pain or not sure where to start – but physical therapy can help with that.

Ivy Rehab / Northern Physical Therapy offers free screenings, with or without a referral from your doctor. They also do everything possible to offer appointments within 24 hours.

>>>Watch the video above for more information.

Call 616-997-6172 or visit IvyRehab.com for more details or to schedule an appointment.

Sponsored by Ivy Rehab / Northern Physical Therapy.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Join eightWest on Social

Facebook IconTwitter IconInstagram IconPintetest Icon

 