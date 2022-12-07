GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Sci-Fi fans listen up – there’s a special film event coming up this weekend at Phoenix Theatres at Woodland Mall. Today we have Cory and Jordan in studio with us.

Phoenix Theatres at Woodland Mall is hosting Douglas Trumbull Film Forum II on December 10th & 11th. Sci Fi fans will have the opportunity to experience 2022’s newly restored Director’s Edition of “Star Trek: The Motion Picture” now remastered in 4K digital and theatrical Dolby ATMOS sound. With a robust line up movies featuring the works of Douglas Trumbull including: “2001: A Space Odyssey,” “Blade Runner,” “Close Encounters of the Third Kind,” and many more. Producer David C. Fein and Special Effects Supervisor Daren R. Dochterman will be on hand throughout the weekend to do a deep dive into their work in remastering of Star Trek: The Motion Picture – The Director’s Edition into a spectacular new theatrical experience.

Visit PhoenixMovies.net for all the information!

Sponsored by Phoenix Theatres.