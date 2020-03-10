Pets can positively affect your mental health

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Pets are proven to improve your overall mental health, reduce the feeling of loneliness, give owners a sense of purpose, boost confidence and lessen feelings of worthlessness.

Christy Buck, Executive Director of the Mental Health Foundation of West Michigan, stopped by to tell us more about the positive benefits of having a pet.

The Mental Health Foundation is also hosting a “Stomp Out Stigma Walk for Mental Health” on May 16 to raise awareness for mental health and suicide prevention. To register for the walk, click here.