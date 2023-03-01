GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOOD) “Traditional” families are no longer the norm, blended families are. In fact, according to the Pew Research Center, 40% of families in the U.S. are blended and 113 million Americans have a step-relationship of some kind. Alles Law can help you come up with a plan to protect everyone in your family.

Blended families bring a new dynamic that requires a lot of clarity and planning when you’re thinking about the future – and that includes your estate plan. You have to think about, if one spouse dies, will their inheritance go directly to their own children, or the surviving spouse? Are you concerned that your children’s interests won’t be looked after when you die?

You need to talk with your financial advisor and your attorney to consider what your assets look like and how they’ll be distributed. Also, what about power of attorney? Once you’re married, your spouse will be the first person banks and doctors go to if you can’t make decisions anymore. But if you have an adult child that you trust to make those decisions for you, maybe you’d like to name them.



The team at Alles Law will sit down to design something that’s personalized to what you need for your blended family. Through estate planning and settlement, their team provides a simple legal path for clients to feel confident about their decisions. Alles Law believes that no matter what happens in life – marriage, having children, health changes, retirement – you take care of your family by planning for yourself first.



Alles Law

5360 Cascade Rd. SE

616-365-5055

AllesLaw.com

Sponsored by: Alles Law

