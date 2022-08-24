GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – We all know it is that time of year again, back to school! NexTech High School is a small charter school in Grand Rapids that focuses on helping students get a personalized education. They work with all scenarios, from students looking to get ahead and graduate early to those who have struggled in the past and need a fresh start. They use a mix of in-person and online learning to tailor the program to each individual students and their needs.

NexTech High School

801 Broadway NW Grand Rapids

616-458-4992

NextechHigh.org/Grand-Rapids

