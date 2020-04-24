Perrin Brewing wants you to pick out their next beer release

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – We’re all in the same boat – missing our favorite local restaurants and in West Michigan, our favorite breweries! Perrin Brewing are doing a fun interactive experience to choose their next beer. You can vote on their website and learn about the brewing process along the way.

Perrin Brewing Company asks beer drinkers to weigh in on their next beer release via the Interactive Brew Project. The public can cast their votes for beer details, including the style, style sub-category, ingredients, and even the name of the new brew, over the next four weeks. Each new poll will open on Friday at noon and run through the following Thursday at 11:59 p.m. EDT.

Week 1 (April 17 – April 23): vote on style **CLOSED**

Week 2 (April 24 – April 30): vote on style sub-category

Week 3 (May 1 – May 7): submit a name and vote on dry hop, spice or fruit additions

Week 4 (May 8 – May 14): vote for name

VOTE NOW: https://bit.ly/perrinbeervote