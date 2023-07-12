GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Physical therapist Emilee Van Hoven, PT, DPT, with Corewell Health, is specifically trained to treat disorders of the pelvis, as well as other common issues during the pre and postnatal periods. She joined us today to talk about the benefits of pelvic floor therapy and why every woman who plans to or has had a baby would benefit from checking in.

What symptoms or conditions associated with pregnancy and delivery would benefit from pelvic floor therapy?

• Urinary incontinence or leakage, as well as other bladder dysfunction

• Pelvic organ prolapse

• Perineal and c-section scar dysfunction

• Many forms of pain including vaginal, abdominal, back, pelvic, hip and tailbone

• Diastasis recti or the separation of the abdominal muscles

• Bowel dysfunction

You also don’t have to have symptoms to seek out the care of a pelvic floor PT. Pregnancy creates many changes in the body and seeing a pelvic floor PT can help you return to doing the things you love safely.

You can check out the classes available here and sign up.

Sponsored by Corewell Health.