Pediatric Dental Specialists of West Michigan is open

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – More and more businesses are starting to open back up, including the dentist! Good oral health is very important for everyone but especially crucial for kids.
We stopped by to see our friends at Pediatric Dental Specialists of West Michigan, to see how they’re ensuring the safety and health of all their patients!
Pediatric Dental Specialists of West Michigan
2155 East Paris Ave. SE Ste. 120
616-608-8898
PDSofWestMI.com
Sponsored by Pediatric Dental Specialists of West Michigan.