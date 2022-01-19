Pediatric Dental Specialists of West Michigan can help your child with a tongue- or lip-tie

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – As parents, we all want the best for our children, but unexpected complications can pop up. Infants, for example, are sometimes born with a tongue- or lip-tie and the most common way to fix that is a frenectomy. A frenectomy is an oral procedure to cut or modify tissue in the mouth to allow for proper movement and swallowing. It’s a common procedure performed on infants who are having a hard time nursing, swallowing and breathing.

The problem can be corrected with the help of skilled doctors, like the ones at Pediatric Dental Specialists of West Michigan. In fact, one of the doctors there gave birth to a little boy who needed one and today, they’re sharing the story.

