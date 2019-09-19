Pedal Project 1 hits Grand Rapids streets

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – If you’re looking for a unique way to see Project 1 by ArtPrize, this Saturday you can grab your bike and head downtown, to take part in “Pedal Project 1“.

Pedal Project 1 is a guided bike tour featuring stops at each site location (Downtown, MLK Park, and Tanglefoot) as well as an extended visit to the Grand Rapids African American Art & Music Festival. Giveaways include a Lumos helmet, energy bars and River Bank Run discounts from Amway, blinking safety lights from Spectrum Health, Project 1 branded Pantone water bottles, and more.

PEDAL PROJECT 1, presented by Wolverine Worldwide

Saturday, September 21 @ 9a meet at Rosa Parks Circle with your bike

All ages and skill levels are welcome

Free, Registration required you can register on site, or on their website at project.artprize.org/pedal-project-1

Explore the immersive artworks on view as part of Project 1 from the unique perspective of your bike seat.

Grand Rapids African American Arts and Music Festival

MLK Park

Saturday, September 21

9:00 am – 11:00 pm

The artistic contributions of African-Americans will be highlighted during the Third Annual Grand Rapids African American Art and Music Celebration in partnership with Project 1.

The day long festival will take place on September 21, at Martin Luther King Jr. Park and will immerse the community in art, music, dance and food reflecting the diversity of the African American Community in Grand Rapids and West Michigan. Performances on Heather Hart’s The Oracle of Soulmates, mainstage headliner: Raheem DeVaughn.