GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) A West Michigan non-profit is paying tribute to our troops this weekend with a special event in Grand Rapids. The group, Geeks R Unique, is a 501c3, is teaming up with the Grand Rapids Office of Special Events and GRPD Community Engagement to give U.S. Veterans a free annual concert. The first 500 veterans receive pizza and other gratuities.

The mission of Geeks R Unique is to provide family fun educational events using science, technology, recreation, engineering, arts and mathematics. The company is operated by college students attending and/or recent graduates of Western Michigan University, Michigan State University, Ferris State University, Grand Valley State University, Grand Rapids Community College and the University of Michigan school systems.

They say they put aside their university’s athletic rivalries to work together in digital media and music aimed at helping disabled students live more normal lives. Their efforts reach even farther, helping to support our troops.

Event:

Support Our Troops Festival

Saturday, May 27 at noon

MacKay-Jaycee Park

2401 Kalamazoo Avenue SE

Grand Rapids

Geeks R Unique

616.644.1760 – Information line / Donation Line

Sponsor: Geeks R Unique