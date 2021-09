GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Retriever Fever is an attempt to be the LARGEST gathering of retrievers in Michigan! It takes place this Saturday at Grand Ravines Dog Park in Jenison.

Paws With a Cause is hosting Retriever Fever and they join us today to talk about this exciting event!

Paws With a Cause: Retriever Fever

Saturday, September 11th

11am-2pm

Grand Ravines Dog Park in Jenison

PawsWithACause.org

Sponsored by Paws With a Cause.