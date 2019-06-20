PAWS with a Cause celebrates 40 years

eightWest
Posted: / Updated:

For forty years now, the mission of PAWS with a Cause has been simple, help people living with disabilities gain independence through custom trained assistance dogs. Now there’s a way you can help support this awesome cause. and there’s a big celebration coming up. Deb Davis is in studio with us.

PAWS with a Cause is inviting everyone to join them at their National Headquarters to celebrate their 40th anniversary. It’s a great way to learn more about their organization that has been serving the community for forty years.

PAWS 40th Anniversary Open House
Saturday, June 22
11am-2pm
4646 S. Division Avenue – Wayland

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Join eightWest on Social

Facebook IconTwitter IconInstagram IconPintetest Icon