PAWS with a Cause celebrates 40 years

For forty years now, the mission of PAWS with a Cause has been simple, help people living with disabilities gain independence through custom trained assistance dogs. Now there’s a way you can help support this awesome cause. and there’s a big celebration coming up. Deb Davis is in studio with us.

PAWS with a Cause is inviting everyone to join them at their National Headquarters to celebrate their 40th anniversary. It’s a great way to learn more about their organization that has been serving the community for forty years.

PAWS 40th Anniversary Open House

Saturday, June 22

11am-2pm

4646 S. Division Avenue – Wayland