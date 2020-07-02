Patriotic drinks for your holiday weekend

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – With the holiday weekend coming up and some hot weather…we thought we’d share some fun patriotic cocktails you can make for your weekend barbecue!

Nate from the Original Tin Cup joins us again with some great recipes.

Red Watermelon Sangria

7 cups fresh watermelon diced

1/4 cup fresh lime juice

1 bottle dry white wine

1/4 cup Clockwork Orange

1 liter plain seltzer water o

1 pint blueberries

Instructions:

Blend 7 cups of watermelon until smooth. Strain through a mesh strainer to remove any seeds or pulp, reserving the juice. Add fresh watermelon juice, lime juice, triple sec and white wine to large pitcher. Stir to incorporate. Chill for 2-4 hours. Before serving, stir again. Fill a glass with ice. Pour in the watermelon mixture until the glass is 2/3rds of the way full. Top off the glass with chilled seltzer water. Garnish with fresh blueberries and watermelon stars if desired.



White Pineapple Rum Punch

2/3 cup pineapple coconut juice

1/4 cup rum

3 Tbsp lime juice

1/3 cup ginger ale, divided

Instructions:

Add pineapple coconut juice, rum and lime juice to a small pitcher. Stir and chill.

Fill 2 glasses with ice cubes. Pour half the pitcher mixture into each glass and top each glass off with half of the ginger ale.

Garnish with pineapple wedges, a slice of lime, and a pineapple leaf.

Blueberry Gin Lemonade

1.50 oz Knickerbocker Blueberry Gin

0.25 oz limoncello

1 oz freshly squeezed lemon juice

3 basil leaves and 1 oz simple syrup or 1 oz basil simple syrup

10 blueberries

3 oz club soda or sparkling water

Instructions:

Muddle the blueberries, basil leaves and simple syrup (or just basil simple syrup) together in a shaker.

Add lemon juice, gin, limoncello and some ice.

Shake to mix.

Strain and pour over ice in a rocks glass or highball.

Add club soda or sparkling water.

Garnish with extra blueberries, basil leaves or a lemon slice.

www.OriginalTinCup.com

DrinkGR Facebook Group