Patrick’s journey with weight loss

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Do you struggle with weight loss, have you done program after program but still can’t win the battle? That’s the story of our next guest, Patrick Gorenchan, he’s here today with Tracy Strieter from Medical Weight Loss Clinic.
>>> Take a look in the video above.
Medical Weight Loss Clinic
- Special offer
- Save 5% through October 31, 2019 on all programs – when you mention eightWest
- Some restrictions apply
- Schedule your FREE consultation today
- 1-800-GET-SLIM
- mwlc.com