Patricia’s Chocolate in Grand Haven is the ultimate stop for chocolate lovers

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – We’re coming up on Valentine’s Day this weekend and let’s face it, one of the most-loved gifts of all is chocolate!

You haven’t had chocolate until you’ve had Patricia’s Chocolate. Patty is a well-known chocolatier who uses only the finest chocolate and natural ingredients in her confections.

Her shop is located in downtown Grand Haven, so if you’re looking for chocolate that’s the highest quality and beautifully packaged AND the ultimate expression of love, you need to look no further than Patricia’s Chocolate!

>>>Take a look!

Patricia’s Chocolate

126 Washington Ave. – Grand Haven

616-842-5999

Open Tuesday-Saturday

PatriciasChocolate.com

Sponsored by Patricia’s Chocolate.