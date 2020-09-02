Parkland Properties offers beautiful views in the heart of Muskegon

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Muskegon has always been a place where people go to experience the lakeshore and beautiful views, but in recent years, its downtown has gone through some big changes including more restaurants, downtown living and cultural offerings.

Visitors and locals are spending a lot of time in the heart of Muskegon and that’s where Parkland Properties has, and continues to make, significant investments.

>>>Take a look!

Parkland Properties – Lakeshore Convention Center

Coming January 2021

470 W. Western Ave – Muskegon

(231) 588-3500

LakeshoreConventionCenter.com

Sponsored by Parkland Properties.