Parkland Properties offers beautiful views in the heart of Muskegon

eightWest

by: eightWest Staff

Posted: / Updated:

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Muskegon has always been a place where people go to experience the lakeshore and beautiful views, but in recent years, its downtown has gone through some big changes including more restaurants, downtown living and cultural offerings.

Visitors and locals are spending a lot of time in the heart of Muskegon and that’s where Parkland Properties has, and continues to make, significant investments.

>>>Take a look!

Parkland Properties – Lakeshore Convention Center

Coming January 2021
470 W. Western Ave – Muskegon
(231) 588-3500
LakeshoreConventionCenter.com

Sponsored by Parkland Properties.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Join eightWest on Social

Facebook IconTwitter IconInstagram IconPintetest Icon