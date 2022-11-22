GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – The holiday season can be very stressful and busy so make sure you do something for yourself! If you’re looking to pamper yourself or maybe give someone the gift of some “me time,” we have a great event for you!

The Bengtson Center for Aesthetics & Plastic Surgery is hosting their annual Merry & Bright Holiday Workshop on December 3rd. It’s a great time to come see what they offer, stock up on some gifts for friends & family and take advantage of their holiday savings!

Amy and Emily join us today to tell us more about what they offer!

The Bengtson Center for Aesthetics and Plastic Surgery

2155 East Paris SE – Grand Rapids

616-303-3861

BengtsonCenter.com

Sponsored by The Bengtson Center for Aesthetics & Plastic Surgery.