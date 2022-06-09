GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) For all-natural body care products 42N Naturals is a place you need to check out. Rachel Leins started 42N Naturals during the pandemic as an all-natural way to access skincare needs. They now have a collection of 11 different fragrances including body bars, whipped body butters, and lotions. The scents are created at their South Haven location in their on-site kitchen and are inspired by nature and the lakeshore. Because all the production is done on site, you can see everything being made from inside the store. Being all-natural is important to Rachel and her team, most products have 5 ingredients or less.

Guests can also make their own products at 42N Naturals. You can visit their terrarium bar to create a one-of-a-kind take-home succulent planter. They also have a fragrance bar where you can design your own fragrance from their wall of oils. The staff helps you create something unique to you.

Two locations:

335 Center Street, Suite B

South Haven

109 Butler Street

Saugatuck

