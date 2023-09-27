GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – When it comes to taking care of your skin and your body, you want a med spa with all the options under one roof. Southwest Michigan Plastic & Hand Surgery is a full spectrum med spa that can find the right treatment for you. Southwest Michigan Plastic & Hand Surgery helps people be their best selves by offering a range of services from A to Z, from non-invasive to surgical.

Alisa and Aubrey join us today!

Southwest Michigan Plastic & Hand Surgery

7971 Moorsbridge Rd., Portage

269-280-2311

SWMPHS.com

Sponsored by Southwest Michigan Plastic & Hand Surgery.