GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – There’s a great community event happening in Rockford this weekend focusing on local artists! Art in the Park is taking place this Saturday and features over 50 Michigan artists showing a variety of art for sale.

Kris and one of the artists featured this year, Madeline, join us in studio today to show us some of the items we can expect to see this weekend!

Art in the Park

Rogue River Artists Association

September 10th

9am – 5pm

Garden Club Park next to the Rockford Dam

Facebook.com/RogueRiverArtists