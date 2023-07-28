GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD)- The Coast Guard Festival is underway in Grand Haven, and if you’re heading out there and want to support local, we have a great event for you! It’s a chance to support small businesses and even find some one-of-a-kind items!

We have Joyce here to talk to us about Flea on 7th, hosted by Vintage Green Antiques!

Vintage Green Antiques – Flea on 7th

Sunday, July 30

10 a.m.- 4 p.m.

Free kids face painting from 10 a.m.- 1 p.m.

80+ vendors in an outside market

7 N. Seventh, Grand Haven

