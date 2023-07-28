GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD)- The Coast Guard Festival is underway in Grand Haven, and if you’re heading out there and want to support local, we have a great event for you! It’s a chance to support small businesses and even find some one-of-a-kind items!
We have Joyce here to talk to us about Flea on 7th, hosted by Vintage Green Antiques!
Vintage Green Antiques – Flea on 7th
Sunday, July 30
10 a.m.- 4 p.m.
Free kids face painting from 10 a.m.- 1 p.m.
80+ vendors in an outside market
7 N. Seventh, Grand Haven
Stay up to date with Vintage Green Antiques on their Instagram page!