Outdoor fun with WinterWest

Now that there’s snow back on the ground, are you ready for some outdoor winter fun? We have Stephanie Adams from Friends of Grand Rapids Parks here, to talk about WinterWest!

The annual WinterWest event is returning to Richmond Park on January 4, 2020. The event will be from 10:00 am 2:00 pm at Richmond Park. WinterWest is a free event that encourages people and families to get out and enjoy winter in Grand Rapids parks.

WinterWest is organized by Friends of Grand Rapids Parks in collaboration with the Grand Rapids’ Parks and Recreation Department, and West Grand Neighborhood Organization.

The day will feature the adult and kid crazy cardboard sled races, snowshoeing, crafts and hot chocolate. Participants of the crazy cardboard sled races are encouraged to register their homemade sled by 10:30am. Prizes will be awarded in a variety of categories including best design, most creative, fastest sled for adults and youth, and more.