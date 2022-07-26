GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – As part of our Destin8tion West series, we’re exploring fun places in Holland and when it comes to being outside, conservation efforts, education and wildlife, the place to go is Outdoor Discovery Center! There are acres of trails, live animal exhibits and outdoor recreation like fishing, kayaking and archery. There’s a even a nature-based preschool on the property!

>>>Here’s a little taste of what they have to offer!

In addition to all the things you can explore on your own, there’s programming every day, just check their online calendar for what’s happening. You can also rent fishing poles, kayaks, adventure backpacks, or even rent out their facility for a birthday party or event.

Outdoor Discovery Center

Open Monday-Saturday, 10am-3pm

4214 56th St. – Holland

OutdoorDiscovery.org

Sponsored by Outdoor Discovery Center.