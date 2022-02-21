Our Sleep Apnea & TMJ Expert discusses the connection between high blood pressure and sleep apnea

eightWest

by: Jessica Jurczak

Posted: / Updated:

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – February is the month set aside to focus on heart health. Of course, that may mean a proper diet, exercise, controlling your weight and knowing your numbers. You may not have considered the connection between high blood pressure and sleep apnea.

Dr. Kathi Wilson from the Center for Sleep Apnea & TMJ, our Sleep Apnea & TMJ Expert joins us to talk more about this connection.

Center for Sleep Apnea and TMJ

4820 Cascade Rd SE – Grand Rapids
(616) 454-1482
SleepAndTMJCenter.com

Sponsored by the Center for Sleep Apnea and TMJ.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Join eightWest on Social

Facebook IconTwitter IconInstagram IconPintetest Icon