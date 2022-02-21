Our Sleep Apnea & TMJ Expert discusses the connection between high blood pressure and sleep apnea

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – February is the month set aside to focus on heart health. Of course, that may mean a proper diet, exercise, controlling your weight and knowing your numbers. You may not have considered the connection between high blood pressure and sleep apnea.

Dr. Kathi Wilson from the Center for Sleep Apnea & TMJ, our Sleep Apnea & TMJ Expert joins us to talk more about this connection.

Center for Sleep Apnea and TMJ

4820 Cascade Rd SE – Grand Rapids

(616) 454-1482

SleepAndTMJCenter.com

Sponsored by the Center for Sleep Apnea and TMJ.