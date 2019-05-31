One stop in South Haven for outdoor fun

Have you thought about of jumping on a jet ski and riding the waves in Lake Michigan? Why not make it happen this summer!

Jordan stepped by VanDerZee Motorplex in South Haven, to check out all the possibilities. With their impressive inventory of powersports, you’re bound to find some summer fun!

VanDerZee Motorplex has been a staple in the South Haven community for more than two decades. Every member of the VanDerZee Motorplex Team knows the importance of exceeding your expectations not only during the purchase process but throughout the entire ownership experience.

Whether you’re looking for motorcycles, side by sides, ATVs, jet ski watercrafts or waverunners, VanDerZees has a huge selection. They offer new and pre-owned inventory, and also offer financing.

VanDerZee Motorplex