GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOOD) We love showcasing fun and exciting places to explore across West Michigan and our focus right now is on the lakeshore communities of Grand Haven and Spring Lake. Today’s stop is a hidden gem. In between Grand Haven and Spring Lake, you’ll find a unique place where you can explore the beauty of nature out on the water. It’s Lakeshore Kayak and Bike Rental, located in Spring Lake. It’s a one-stop-destination for kayaks, paddleboards and bicycle.

There’s two options for excursions: the Lloyd’s Bayou trip is for all skill levels, they’ll even help you learn some paddling techniques before you hit the water. The Crockery Creek trip is a more moderately challenging adventure.

They are already open for the season and will stay open until right after Labor Day. They say it’s a good idea to make reservations before heading out, especially on weekends.

Lakeshore Kayak and Bike Rental

15348 Cleveland St, Spring Lake

(616) 566-1325

Sponsor: Lakeshore Kayak and Bike Rental