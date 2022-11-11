GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Next Saturday marks the return of the Santa Parade in downtown Grand Rapids! Along with festive floats and music, and an appearance by Santa, there will also be some special celebrity guests! Olivia Sanabia is a 19-year-old actress and singer-songwriter who is most well known for her starring role in Amazon’s “Just Add Magic” and she joins us today!

>>>Take a look!

Notable Guests for 2022:

• Celebrity Entertainer: Olivia Sanabia- Disney’s Coop & Cami Ask the World and Amazon’s Just Add Magic

• Grand Marshal: Former Mrs. America 2021, Jackie Green (Grandville, MI)

• Entrant of Honor: Ada LeAnn, Semi-Finalist on NBC’s American Song Contest (Battle Creek, MI)

• Miss Michigan 2022: Melissa Beyrand (Milford, MI)

101st Annual Santa Parade

November 19th @ 10am

For more information or volunteer/entrant applications, visit SantaParadeGR.com

Facebook.com/GRSantaParade

SantaParadeGR.com