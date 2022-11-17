GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – The Grand Rapids International Wine, Beer, and Food Festival kicks off tomorrow afternoon. In addition to the many things to sample while you’re at DeVos Place, you’ll also be entertained by a variety of bands and musical guests and today we’re excited to give you a preview! We have Joel and John from On the Lash, a band based out of Kalamazoo.
On the Lash Performances
At the Grand Rapids International Wine, Beer & Food Festival
Saturday, November 19th: 6pm-9pm at the Beer City Station
OnTheLashBand.com
Grand Rapids International Wine, Beer & Food Festival
November 18th & 19th
DeVos Place
Pairing tickets only available at GRWineFestival.com
Admission, tasting tickets, tasting sessions also available at GRWineFestival.com