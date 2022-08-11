GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – While many may be familiar with the 1980’s film On Golden Pond starring Jane and Henry Fonda along with Katherine Hepburn. Now it’s on stage at Circle Theatre right here in Grand Rapids. It’s a simplistic and beautiful love story that reminds us all that life is short but the years have been good. On Golden Pond opens tonight and runs from August 11-13, 17-21 and 24-27.

>>>Take a look!

On Golden Pond

Circle Theatre

1703 Robinson Rd SE – Grand Rapids

August 11-13

August 17-21

August 24-27

Tickets $26-$30

CircleTheatre.org