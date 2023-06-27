GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — West Michigan is known for its beautiful golf courses. Olde Mill Golf Course is a bit off the beaten path and offers a challenge to golfers of all skill levels. It’s also located in a beautiful and serene setting, making it a fun place to visit.



In addition to the great outdoor golf, there are simulators that offer year-round opportunities to play. Plus, you can find great food and a place for events.

Olde Mill Golf Course

6101 W. XY Avenue, Schoolcraft

269-679-5625

OldeMillGolf.com

Sponsored by Olde Mill Golf Course.