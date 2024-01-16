GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD)- Today, we have a story of inspiration through music. We recently caught up with a West Michigan musician whose life mission is to bring songs and entertainment to an older generation of adults, who tend to who have less access to it.

Renaissance Enterprises in Kalamazoo provides over 150 free music and art programs to nursing homes, senior apartment dwellings and similar communities throughout our area. The non-profit was started many years ago by local musician Bob Rowe.

We sat down with Bob to see why he believes music is such an important connection to life and one of the best ways of spreading joy and happiness.

Get more details and to see a list of events, visit VisionCouncil.org/BobRowe.