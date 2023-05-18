RAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – It’s officially time for fun spring and summer activities, including some that are fun for the whole family, like the Off the Wall Summer Bash in Cannonsburg tonight. Come out and see all of the student boards and have some fun with the whole family. There will be a skate park, interactive art exhibits, a live band, free prizes, an inflatable, and meet the one and only Steve Van Doren from Vans!

The event is hosted by Gone Boarding, a project-based learning program founded in West Michigan.

Today we’re joined by Bill, the instructor at Gone Boarding, four students in the program and Steve from Vans to talk about this special program and event.

Vans Off the Wall Summer Bash

Tonight from 5pm-8pm

Cannonsburg Ski & Ride Area

6800 Cannonsburg Road NE

For more information about the Gone Boarding program, visit GoneBoardingEdu.com.