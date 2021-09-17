Oaks of Rockford is continuing to expand and is a great place to consider for your next home

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – The real estate market is hot right now – homes are selling quickly and for top dollar. So if you’re looking to move out of your forever home, this could be a great time to think about making a move.

If you sell your home, where would you go? Oaks of Rockford continues to expand and it’s a great place to consider for your next home.

Oaks of Rockford

11640 Townsquare Blvd – Rockford
Model center tours by appointment only
844-602-9667
OaksOfRockford.com

Sponsored by Oaks of Rockford.

