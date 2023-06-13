GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Are you an empty nester and looking for the next place to call home? Or maybe you’re just looking to downsize you living space but not your life. Oaks of Rockford may be the place for you! Jill from Oaks of Rockford joins us, along with two residents Cass and Norma, to talk about what it’s like living at the Oaks!

The low-maintenance community offers a close-knit community just outside Rockford and a short drive from downtown Grand Rapids. Residents can enjoy affordable and low-maintenance living with beautifully crafted homes and upscale amenities. It’s the ideal option if you’re looking for something more active after retirement.

If you’re interested in moving to Oaks of Rockford, you can schedule a tour of the community. If you’re a first-time guest, mention eightWest for a free gift after your tour.

Open House

Wednesday, June 14

4pm – 6pm

Oaks of Rockford

11640 Townsquare Blvd – Rockford

Model center tours by appointment only, except during an open house

844-602-9667

OaksOfRockford.com

Sponsored by Oaks of Rockford.